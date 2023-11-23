Bandipur ESZ study hints at human demands exceeding supply

The 479.18 sq km ESZ of the reserve, which includes the ESZ of Nugu wildlife sanctuary, acts as a shock absorber to mitigate the mutual impact of wildlife and the surrounding human habitat. The ESZ, however, comprises 12 villages with private and revenue lands, giving scope for man-animal interaction. To “give effect to the principle of sustainable” in such areas, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had in March 2020 ordered a study of carrying capacity of at least one ESZ in each state.