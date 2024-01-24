Bandipur night traffic ban: Khandre assures help to emergency vehicles

Gathering details of the number of vehicles passing through the checkposts during the day, Khandre held a meeting with the officials on various issues, including a plea by the Kerala government to allow night traffic.

Currently, only ambulances and five buses each from Karnataka and Kerala are allowed on the road during the night. The minister sought details of the wildlife casualties caused by the movement of vehicles. "In case of emergency situations, we will take the details of the persons in the vehicles and allow them," he said.

'Rope in indigenous people to check forest fire'

The minister inspected the department's preparations to check the spread of fire and told the officials to rope in the indigenous community. "Members of Adivasi communities are experts at firefighting. Their services should be utilised. Strict action should be taken against the people who are deliberately causing forest fires," he said.

Taking stock of the extent of invasive species in the Bandipur and BRT Tiger Reserve as well as Kabini Wildlife Sanctuary, the minister suggested allocating more funds through the Tiger Conservation Foundation for removing weeds like Lantana.

Khandre also visited the anti-poaching camp and spoke to the personnel.