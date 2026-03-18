<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Apartments Federation (BAF) has urged the state government to pass the long-pending Karnataka Apartment Ownership and Management Act (KAOMA) 2025 during the ongoing budget session.</p>.<p>Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, BAF office-bearers expressed disappointment that the draft law — meant to replace the Karnataka <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/apartments">Apartment</a> Ownership Act, 1972 — has not yet been tabled, despite being ready since July 2025.</p>.<p>The federation noted that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had assured the Legislative Assembly two years ago that a new law would be introduced.</p>.Kerala steps up Wayanad landslide rehabilitation as LDF, UDF roll out housing projects.<p>“There has been no progress in moving the Bill forward,” said BAF president Satish Mallya.</p>.<p>He added that the delay has left lakhs of apartment residents without clarity on governance, dispute resolution, and protection of ownership rights. “Residents are struggling to manage their communities without a clear and updated legal framework,” he said.</p>