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Bangalore Apartments' Federation urges govt to enact new legislation for apartments

The federation noted that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had assured the Legislative Assembly two years ago that a new law would be introduced.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 23:10 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 23:10 IST
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