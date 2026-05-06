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Bangalore Bio-Innovation Centre signs MoU with NABL

Addressing the gathering, Manjula said the collaboration would play a key role in positioning Karnataka as a global hub for life sciences innovation.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 00:13 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 00:13 IST
Karnataka News

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