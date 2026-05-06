<p>Bengaluru: In a bid to strengthen Karnataka’s innovation ecosystem, the Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre (BBC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) to facilitate global recognition for startup-led research.</p>.<p>Mohamed Adil A A Managing Director, Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre and Ramanad Shukla CEO, NABL Quality Control of India signed the MoU in presence of Manjula N, Secretary to government (Electronics, IT&BT and chairperson Bangalore bioinnovation centre - Government of Karnataka.</p>.41 labs of Karnataka’s agriculture dept secure NABL accreditation.<p>Under the agreement, startups operating within BBC will gain simplified and accelerated access to NABL’s rigorous accreditation processes, reducing the time and complexity involved in validating new research and products, a statement said.</p>.<p>Addressing the gathering, Manjula said the collaboration would play a key role in positioning Karnataka as a global hub for life sciences innovation. “This partnership will significantly support our efforts to build a global identity in the life sciences sector.</p>