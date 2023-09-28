Bangalore University honorary doctorates to Deve Gowda, S Somanath

Bangalore University has decided to confer honorary doctorates on former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and ISRO chairperson S Somanath during its 58th annual convocation.
The committee that was constituted to shortlist recipients of honorary doctorates sent its recommendations to Governor and Chancellor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who approved the names of Gowda and Somanath.
The convocation, which was earlier scheduled on Sepember 29, has been postponed due to the Karnataka Bandh. A new convocation schedule will be announced soon, the university authorities said.