Bangladesh immigrants not registered with labour dept: Udupi SP

Udupi Superintendent of Police Dr Arun K said the police were interrogating all those who were in touch with the arrested youth, including the house owner and their employers.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 04:29 IST

Published 16 October 2024, 04:29 IST
