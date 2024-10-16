Bangladesh immigrants not registered with labour dept: Udupi SP

<p>Udupi: Following the arrest of seven Bangladesh immigrants by the Malpe police, the labour department in Udupi has confirmed that none of the arrested people were registered with the department as construction workers.</p><p>Udupi Superintendent of Police Dr Arun K said the police were interrogating all those who were in touch with the arrested youth, including the house owner and their employers.</p><p>The Malpe police had arrested seven Bangladesh nationals at Hoode in Udupi district on October 11 for illegal stay and possession of fake Aadhaar cards. All the arrested youth are in police custody.</p>. <p><strong>MLA writes to Amit Shah</strong></p><p>MLA Yashpal Suvarna has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on entrusting the Bangladeshi nationals case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).</p><p>In a letter dated October 14, the MLA mentioned that seven Bangladeshi nationals, who were staying illegally in Malpe, had been arrested. “A special operation should be carried out against all those residing illegally not only in Maple but also in other coastal districts. NIA should bust the network of fake Aadhaar cards and passports.” </p><p>He stated, “It is alarming that the Bangladeshi nationals came to work at the Malpe port, which is one of the largest ports in Asia.”</p>