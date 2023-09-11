Home
Bank employee found dead in swimming pool in Mangaluru

His body was found on Monday morning by the hotel staff. The police took possession of an empty alcohol bottle found in the room.
Last Updated 11 September 2023, 18:07 IST

A 38-year-old bank employee was allegedly found dead in the swimming

pool of a hotel on Monday.

Commissioner of Police Anupam Agarwal said the youth was identified as Gopu R Nair, a resident of Thiruvananthapuram. Gopu had checked into the hotel on September 10 at 11 am to attend a business conference.

At around 4 pm, he had gone for swimming in the pool. It is suspected that he would have lost control under the influence of alcohol and died while swimming. He was staying alone in the hotel room, he said. 

His body was found on Monday morning by the hotel staff. The police took possession of an empty alcohol bottle found in the room. 

A case has been registered at Mangaluru South station and investigation is in progress, said the Commissioner of Police.

(Published 11 September 2023, 18:07 IST)
