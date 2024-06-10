Bank staffer convicted for moral turpitude offence liable to be dismissed: Karnataka HC

The bank management challenged this order, contending that the single bench could not have interfered with dismissal order, more so when on the same facts, the employee was convicted and sentenced for the offences involving moral turpitude. The division bench perused the provisions of the Banking Regulations Act, 1949, and noted that Section 10(1) enacted a parliamentary injunction to the bank to discontinue the employment of a person who is convicted for an offence involving moral turpitude, whether he is sentenced or not.