Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'Bankrupt' Karnataka BJP failed to nominate Leader of Opposition: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah was responding to reporters on PM Modi not visiting BJP leaders in Karnataka on his visit to ISRO in Bengaluru.
Last Updated 28 August 2023, 11:55 IST

Follow Us

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, BJP has become "bankrupt" in Karnataka as they could not even nominate an Opposition leader in the Legislative Assembly in over 100 days.

Speaking to media persons, on Monday, he said, “This kind of pathetic condition was never seen before for a political party earlier. Even after 100 days of the new government's formation, the BJP has failed to elect its Opposition leader. In the history of Karnataka, the Opposition had never faced such a situation”.

Replying to a query on Prime Minister Narendra Modi not meeting his own party members during his visit to ISRO in Bengaluru on Saturday, Siddaramaiah said that the BJP has become bankrupt in Karnataka.

“Modi not meeting the BJP leaders will not prevent the exodus of its leaders to Congress. We welcome all those who join Congress, by accepting its ideology,” he said, in reply to another question on displeasure among BJP leaders due to the neglect of party's high-command.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 28 August 2023, 11:55 IST)
Karnataka NewsBJPCongressNarendra ModiKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiah

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT