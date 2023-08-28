'Bankrupt' Karnataka BJP failed to nominate Leader of Opposition: Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, BJP has become "bankrupt" in Karnataka as they could not even nominate an Opposition leader in the Legislative Assembly in over 100 days.

Speaking to media persons, on Monday, he said, “This kind of pathetic condition was never seen before for a political party earlier. Even after 100 days of the new government's formation, the BJP has failed to elect its Opposition leader. In the history of Karnataka, the Opposition had never faced such a situation”.