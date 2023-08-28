'Bankrupt' Karnataka BJP failed to nominate Leader of Opposition: Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, BJP has become "bankrupt" in Karnataka as they could not even nominate an Opposition leader in the Legislative Assembly in over 100 days.
Speaking to media persons, on Monday, he said, “This kind of pathetic condition was never seen before for a political party earlier. Even after 100 days of the new government's formation, the BJP has failed to elect its Opposition leader. In the history of Karnataka, the Opposition had never faced such a situation”.
Replying to a query on Prime Minister Narendra Modi not meeting his own party members during his visit to ISRO in Bengaluru on Saturday, Siddaramaiah said that the BJP has become bankrupt in Karnataka.
“Modi not meeting the BJP leaders will not prevent the exodus of its leaders to Congress. We welcome all those who join Congress, by accepting its ideology,” he said, in reply to another question on displeasure among BJP leaders due to the neglect of party's high-command.