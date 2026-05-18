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Banks can’t assume the role of adjudicating authority to freeze accounts, rules High Court

The society said Canara Bank debit-froze its accounts after certain individuals, who claimed to be members of the society, filed a complaint alleging irregularities.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 01:30 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 01:30 IST
KarnatakaHigh CourtKarnataka High Courtbanks

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