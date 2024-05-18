Banks diverting drought aid for farm loan adjustments: Ashoka

Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka on Friday charged that the ruling Congress has allowed the banks to take away the MNREGA wages and drought relief components credited in farmers' accounts as adjustments against their loans.
In a statement, Ashoka said CM Siddaramaiah should take immediate steps to direct the deputy commissioners to instruct banks not to use the central funds released to the farmers to mitigate drought, to recover farm loans.
Alleging that the state government had not released a matching component for farmers in the state, he noted that the Union government had released Rs 3,454 crore as drought relief, but the state government has failed to ensure the Central relief package reached the farmers.
He demanded the state government to write off the farm loans to rescue the debt-ridden farmers in the state.
However, Agriculture Marketing and Sugar Minister Shivanand Patil clarified that no bank has adjusted the drought relief component against farm loans.
"The state government had issued an order long ago that no bank can credit drought relief or any of the government welfare scheme amount into these accounts. If any bank has done it intentionally or by oversight, it can be rectified." He noted that the CM has also instructed to the officials concerned.
