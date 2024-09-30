Bar Council fund ‘misuse’: Karnataka High Court refuses to quash case

“These are to be tested in evidence. By mere marking of a statement before this court particularly in cases of misappropriation, this court would not go into the veracity of the statements made, unless it is investigated in the least. In the light of seriously disputed questions of fact, if this court would interfere at this stage, it would run foul of the judgment of the Supreme Court in the case of Kaptan Singh vs State of Uttar Pradesh case wherein high courts were asked not to quash proceedings in the absence of supporting documents which are all of unimpeachable character and sterling quality supported the accused, by exercising power under Section 482 of the CrPC if issues revolve around disputed questions of fact,” the court said.