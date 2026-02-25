<p>A case has been registered against Vijayapura MLA <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/basangouda-patil-yatnal">Basanagouda Patil Yatnal</a> for allegedly delivering a hate speech during a Shivaji Jayanti celebration in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a>'s Yadgir district.</p><p>The incident occurred in Gurmitkal town of this district, where the MLA attended an event as the chief guest following a grand procession on February 21 on the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti, according to the police.</p><p>According to the FIR, Yatnal allegedly made several controversial remarks during his address. He quoted a Hindi poem targeting a particular community and made statements concerning Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, according to a <em>PTI</em> report.</p>.Yatnal mocks Karnataka BJP in Assembly, says ignoring Modi model cost party power.<p>The MLA, who has been expelled from the BJP, also referred to "love jihad" while allegedly targeting a particular community, and made derogatory remarks on certain historical figures.</p><p>The Gurmitkal police said the speech triggered backlash across the news and social media platforms, with many accusing the leader of inciting communal disharmony.</p><p>Following a preliminary inquiry, including examination of the video recording of the speech and preparation of its transcript, legal opinion was sought from the district police office.</p>.Karnataka: Two arrested for sharing hate posts on social media.<p>Based on the opinion received, a case was registered on February 23 under Sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 302 (uttering words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings of any person), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 353 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.</p>