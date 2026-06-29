Bathing ghat to be made at Muthathi for safety of visitors: Ramalinga Reddy

<p>Halagur (Mandya): A bathing ghat will be constructed, on the lines of Haridwar and Rishikesh, for the safety of the devotees visiting Muthathi. The officials have been instructed to prepare a detailed project report for this, said Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy.</p><p>Following the death of five people of a family from Channapatna, who drowned in the Cauvery river at Muthathi last week, the minister visited the spot and held discussions with the officials concerned on Monday.</p><p>Twenty CCTV cameras will be installed on the banks of Cauvery and at other necessary places. Eight security personnel will be deployed on the spot, with the support of the Forest Department. A police outpost will be opened on the spot, Reddy said.</p>