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Homeindiakarnataka

Bathing ghat to be made at Muthathi for safety of visitors: Ramalinga Reddy

Twenty CCTV cameras will be installed on the banks of Cauvery and at other necessary places.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 16:42 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 16:42 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaCauvery

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