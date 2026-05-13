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Battery pack, wires, circuit board also found on PM Modi's convoy route

Home Minister G Parameshwara said one person was arrested separately for making a hoax threat call.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 22:37 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 22:37 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakaNarendra Modi

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