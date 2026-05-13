Battery pack, wires, circuit board also found on PM Modi's convoy route

<p>Bengaluru: A breakthrough remains elusive in the case involving explosives found along Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy route on the city’s outskirts on May 10. </p>.<p>Investigators are particularly concerned that, along with two gelatin sticks, six incense sticks, a matchbox and cellophane tapes, a battery pack, wires and what appeared to be a circuit board were also found 20 feet off a mud road adjacent to the forested area close to Kanakapura Road. </p>.<p>“There is a blind spot with improper CCTV coverage where explosives were found. Nearby CCTV feed is being scoured to establish a timeline of the likely disposal of the explosives,” one of the sources told DH. </p>.<p>Despite an intense probe by the Bengaluru south district police, no suspects have been arrested. A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrived in Bengaluru from Delhi and will assist the local police in the investigation. The NIA has not taken over the probe yet, sources said. </p>.<p>Multiple special teams are part of the investigation, each having distinct roles: checking CCTV footage, examining call records and location records, etc. However, no progress has been made yet. The seized explosives are also being forensically examined, they added. </p>.NIA joins probe after gelatine sticks found on PM's convoy route in Bengaluru.<p>Home Minister G Parameshwara said one person was arrested separately for making a hoax threat call.</p>.<p>“A separate investigation is on regarding the recovered gelatin sticks. I have learned that the NIA intends to probe the incident. If that is so, they can probe it. There is generally high-level security, including from the state, when the prime minister’s programme is involved,” he told reporters. </p>.<p>When asked if the recovered explosives were linked to terror activities, he said only an investigation would reveal the truth. “Till the investigation is complete, we can’t say anything,” he said. </p>.<p>Asked about a timer being one of the seized items, the home minister said the police were examining it. </p>.<p>Kaggalipura police have registered the FIR under Section 4 (punishment for attempt to cause explosion, or for making or keeping explosive with intent to endanger life or property) of the Explosive Substances Act and Section 9B (punishment for certain offences) of the Explosives Act. </p>