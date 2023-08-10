BBMP contractors seek BSY’s help to clear pending bills

A day after giving a representation to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, the BBMP contractors on Wednesday sought former chief minister B S Yediyurappa's intervention in getting pending dues released.
The contractors have been up in arms against the government over pending dues, with them alleging that the government has kept bills pending for the last 26 months.
The BBMP contractors earlier met former JD(S) chief minister H D Kumaraswamy.
With the Congress-led government constituting an SIT to look into the authenticity of the bills raised for works taken up in BBMP, the contractors have been protesting the government's decision and seeking their bills to be paid at the earliest.
In their letter to Yediyurappa, the BBMP working contractors association stated: "The Bengaluru City Development Minister has expressed suspicion about the works carried out and has ordered an SIT probe. It will take a long time for the SIT to look into each project and give its report. The contractors are living in dire conditions. Hence, we request you to urge the government to release the pending dues for the works that are completed. We request you to write to the DCM and urge him to release the money. On humanitarian grounds, we seek your cooperation."
Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Contractors Association also held a meeting of its office-bearers and decided that they would meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other ministers, urging them to clear pending bills. "Some departments are sitting on funds but are not releasing the money," lamented association president D Kempanna. On Friday, the association will hold its executive meeting, where a decision will be taken on the further course of action, he said.
Commenting on the contractors meeting Yediyurappa, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar said they were free to meet anyone they wished. "We cannot stop them from meeting anyone. I wish them the best in their endeavour. We are observing everything. We are running a fair and transparent government. We will continue to do the same."