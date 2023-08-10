BBMP contractors seek BSY’s help to clear pending bills

The BBMP contractors earlier met former JD(S) chief minister H D Kumaraswamy.

With the Congress-led government constituting an SIT to look into the authenticity of the bills raised for works taken up in BBMP, the contractors have been protesting the government's decision and seeking their bills to be paid at the earliest.

In their letter to Yediyurappa, the BBMP working contractors association stated: "The Bengaluru City Development Minister has expressed suspicion about the works carried out and has ordered an SIT probe. It will take a long time for the SIT to look into each project and give its report. The contractors are living in dire conditions. Hence, we request you to urge the government to release the pending dues for the works that are completed. We request you to write to the DCM and urge him to release the money. On humanitarian grounds, we seek your cooperation."