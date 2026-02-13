Menu
BC Federation seeks Rs 10k crore in Karnataka Budget

A large delegation of backward class leaders, members of the federation and others met Siddaramaiah as part of pre-budget consultations. Over 230 members are said to have met the chief minister.
Last Updated : 12 February 2026, 22:23 IST
Published 12 February 2026, 22:23 IST
