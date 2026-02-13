<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Backward Castes Federation on Thursday urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to allocate Rs 10,000 crore for the Backward Classes Welfare Department in the upcoming 2026-27 Budget.</p>.<p>A large delegation of backward class leaders, members of the federation and others met Siddaramaiah as part of pre-budget consultations. Over 230 members are said to have met the chief minister.</p>.<p>"Though Rs 10,000 crore was sought for BCW department in the 2025-26 budget, only Rs 3,514.08 crore was allotted. Since backward classes comprise over 70% of the state population, at least Rs 10,000 should be allotted," they said.</p>.<p>The Federation has also insisted that the Madhusudan Naik-led backward classes commission should release the report of the social and educational survey, and subsequently increase the reservation share for backward classes from the existing 32% to 50%.</p>.<p>Of all the corporations coming under the BCW department, the federation has sought Rs 1,000 crore for the D Devaraj Urs corporation, and Rs 500 crore each for all other corporations.</p>.<p>"There are 179 Morarji schools in the state to provide quality education to students from backward classes. This isn't sufficient and we need another 25 Morarji schools. A loan of Rs five lakh should be provided at an interest of 2% for law graduates to open their own offices," the delegation sought. </p>