BCC to restore roads dug up for 24/7 drinking water project in Karnataka's Belagavi

<p>Belagavi: Roads dug up for the ongoing 24x7 drinking water supply project in Belagavi, many of which have become hazardous due to caving-in trenches and unfinished restoration work, will now be repaired by the Belagavi City Corporation (BCC). </p><p>The civic body will subsequently recover the costs from the Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation (KUIDFC) and its contractor, L&T Construction.</p>.<p>The roads were excavated for laying water pipelines and providing household tap connections under the ambitious 24x7 drinking water project. </p><p>However, delay in restoring the roads to their original condition have triggered widespread public concern, with motorists, particularly two-wheeler riders, facing increased risk of accidents.</p>.<p>Adding to the problem, a lack of co-ordination between KUIDFC, BCC and Belagavi Smart City Limited resulted in even newly laid cement concrete roads under the Smart City project being dug up for pipeline works.</p>.<p>Several stretches across the city now resemble ‘war zones,’ residents say, with trenches, uneven surfaces and reduced road space causing daily inconvenience and posing serious safety risks.</p>.<p>Frequent accidents and falls have become commonplace, prompting citizens to demand accountability from the authorities concerned.</p>.<p>MLA Asif Sait said he had personally reviewed the condition of the affected roads and found that the excavation and restoration works had not been carried out as per prescribed standards.</p><p>“The trenches and vertical cuts on roads pose a serious threat to motorists. During a meeting with officials of BCC and KUIDFC, it was decided that immediate steps should be taken to restore the roads and prevent any untoward incidents,” Sait said.</p>.<p>He added that BCC has already awarded a contract for restoration of the damaged roads to ensure public safety. </p><p>While KUIDFC and L&T Construction are responsible for restoring the roads after completion of the pipeline works, they have failed to do so adequately.</p>.<p>Therefore, the expenditure incurred by BCC on the restoration works will be recovered from the implementing agency and the contractor, he said.</p>