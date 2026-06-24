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Homeindiakarnataka

BCC to restore roads dug up for 24/7 drinking water project in Karnataka's Belagavi

The roads were excavated for laying water pipelines and providing household tap connections under the ambitious 24x7 drinking water project.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 20:23 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 20:23 IST
Karnataka NewsBelagavi

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