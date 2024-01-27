Be cautious while inducting Oppn leaders into Congress, warns Kharge

Bengaluru: All India Congress Committee president M Mallikarjuna Kharge on Friday told party leaders to be ‘more cautious’ while bringing leaders from other parties into the Congress as ‘some cause’ embarrassment.
He said this without naming former chief minister Jagadish Shettar who went back to the BJP on Thursday. Shettar had joined the Congress after quitting the BJP, nine months ago.
Kharge was speaking after unfurling the national flag on the occasion of 75th Republic Day at the office of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) in the city. He said that the party needs more and more people to defeat the BJP in the country but the leaders should also be cautious while joining other party leaders into the Congress.
“We should verify their intent and commitment before inducting them into the party’s fold. Our party has always stood for its ideology of brotherhood and secularism. In order to protect the ideology, our leaders like Indira Gandhi and Rajeev Gandhi have laid down their lives. So, the party can take anyone into its fold but not without verifying their intent,” Kharge said.
He alleged that the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi systematically hatched a conspiracy to weaken the Constitution as well as all pillars of democracy in the country.
“Perhaps, our’s first country in the world which in its first Constitution itself gave voting rights to women as well as to the illiterate. This was not the case with other countries. Other countries brought in such electoral reforms after many struggles by women and its citizens. Voting right to all is one of the biggest achievements of Congress and its founding fathers,” the Congress president observed.