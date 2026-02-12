'Be courageous, face trial': Supreme Court refuses anticipatory bail to Karnataka BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj

<p>The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain an anticipatory bail petition of Karnataka BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj in connection with the Biklu Shiva murder case.</p><p>A Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi suggested that the legislator move a plea for regular bail instead.</p><p>The CJI said that the legislator should show the courage to face trial.</p>.CID intensifies hunt for MLA in Biklu Shiva murder case.<p>"Since you are a public servant, you should be courageous enough and face the trial," he said, according to <em>Bar and Bench</em>.</p><p>"We would have granted you anticipatory bail, but you have taken an evasive stand that you don't know him (a prime accused in the case) at all. Your (call records) shows otherwise," Justice Bagchi added.</p><p>Basavaraj is among those accused in the murder of a rowdy-sheeter named Shivaprakash, also known as Biklu Shiva, who was killed in front of his residence by several assailants on July 15, 2025 amid a land dispute.</p><p><strong>CID steps up search</strong> </p><p>Meanwhile, the Karnataka Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has stepped up its search Basavaraj. The development comes after the Karnataka High Court rejected Basavaraj’s anticipatory bail plea.<br><br></p>