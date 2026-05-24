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Homeindiakarnataka

'Be very careful': DK Shivakumar warns of voter exclusion during SIR exercise

The Deputy Chief Minister said migrant workers and elderly voters were especially vulnerable to exclusion.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 11:00 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 11:00 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsDK Shivakumarspecial intensive revision

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