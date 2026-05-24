'Be very careful': DK Shivakumar warns of voter exclusion during SIR exercise

<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dk-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> on Sunday expressed concern over the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/special-intensive-revision">Special Intensive Revision (SIR)</a> of electoral rolls, alleging that poor voters across the country were at risk of losing their voting rights if they failed to complete documentation requirements.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, Shivakumar said governments and political parties had a responsibility to ensure that economically weaker sections were not excluded from the electoral process due to lack of awareness or migration for work.</p>.<p>“Look, because of SIR, a lot of harm is happening in this country. Poor people still do not fully understand this process. In some states, they are removing 50 lakh, 60 lakh, even 90 lakh names like this,” Shivakumar, who is Congress Karnataka unit president, said.</p>.<p>Noting that the issue transcended party lines, Shivakumar said, “Whether they are Congress Party supporters or BJP supporters, we do not care -- all poor voters must individually submit applications for this. If they do not submit applications, they will lose their voting rights.” He warned that losing voting rights could have wider implications for welfare entitlements.</p>.<p>“Once they lose their voting rights, how will they be recognised in any way? Tomorrow it could affect pensions, the five guarantee schemes, housing, sites, land — they could lose everything,” he said.</p>.<p>The Deputy Chief Minister was referring to the five guarantees the Congress government has started.</p>.<p>They are ‘Gruha Jyothi’ offering 200 units electricity free to every household, ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme promising Rs 2,000 to every woman head of a family and ‘Anna Bhagya’ offering 10 kg rice to every member of the BPL family a month.</p>.<p>The Yuva Nidhi’ promises Rs 3,000 dole to unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 to unemployed diploma holders for two years (in the 18-25 age-group) and ‘Shakti’ scheme permits free travel for Karnataka women to travel within the state in government non-luxury buses.</p>.<p>Shivakumar said governments must help citizens obtain the required documents and ensure no eligible voter was excluded.</p>.'Everyone must submit application, be very careful': DK Shivakumar cautions over SIR in Karnataka.<p>“As a responsible government, we must provide all the documents they (people) require. Nothing should go wrong from our side, and nothing should go wrong from the government’s side. Justice must be done to everyone,” he said.</p>.<p>The Deputy Chief Minister said migrant workers and elderly voters were especially vulnerable to exclusion. “Poor old people, what would they know? They may be working somewhere else. Nowadays people have migrated everywhere, to Goa, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other places,” he said.</p>.<p>The Deputy Chief Minister said people feared removal of their names from voter lists for procedural lapses.</p>.<p>Shivakumar said political parties would also mobilise booth-level workers to spread awareness and help voters retain their franchise.</p>.<p>“Within our party too, we will appoint BLAs and everyone will work on this,” he said.</p>.<p>Warning against linking welfare benefits with electoral exclusion, he said, “Tomorrow morning, if all those schemes disappear -- rice through ration cards, Gruha Lakshmi money, Gruha Jyothi benefits -- what will they say? The moment they are told they have no vote, their benefits will also be taken away.”</p>.<p>When asked about speculation surrounding a possible Cabinet expansion and reported discontent among legislators ahead of a Congress meeting, Shivakumar dismissed the suggestions.</p>.<p>“There is no confusion, nothing of that sort, nothing at all," he said.</p>