Bear gains entry to Karnataka school, feasts on food items

The bear gained entry into the school and broke open the door of the staff room at midnight. It has broken the doors of almirah and feasted on cooking oil, jaggery and others.

It has been captured in the CCTV cameras, installed on the premises of the school.

Headmaster Louis Nesan observed that the door of the staff room was damaged when he came to the school on Friday morning. When he went inside, he found that the books, food items were strewn all over the place.

Upon checking the CCTV footage, they found it was the handiwork of the bear. They immediately informed the Forest department, who came to the spot.

It may be mentioned that a bear that was creating trouble at Ajjipura village in the taluk last week was rescued by the Forest department two days ago and released into the forest.