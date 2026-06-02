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Homeindiakarnataka

Beard, fashion and spirituality: D K Shivakumar beyond politics

Shivakumar, who grew up in Kanakapura and Bengaluru's Rajajinagar and entered politics in the 1980s as a student leader, is set to become Karnataka's 25th CM.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 13:56 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 13:56 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsDK Shivakumar

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