<p>When <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dk%20shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> takes oath as the chief minister of Karnataka after months of deliberations and uncertainty, in an exclusive ceremony at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru on Wednesday (June 3), an eye will be on a vow he made seven years ago. </p><p>The senior <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> leader, who was well known for his clean-shave look, sported a beard during his time inside the Tihar Jail from September 2019 when he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. </p><p>When he walked out of jail on October 23, 2019, party workers and supporters were surprised to see him sporting a thick, salt-and-pepper beard. It is widely reported that it was in the jail that he made a vow to himself to not shave until reaches the pinnacle of political achievement. </p>.From Sathanur to Vidhana Soudha: Tale of D K Shivakumar's gutsy political journey.<p>While he did not speak much about the new look immediately, he hinted at the cryptic vow in January, 2022 during the Mekedatu Padayatra. When reporters asked him when he would shave, he said: “I let this beard grow in Tihar jail. If I've to remove my beard, only you all can give me that salvation," implicating that his eye was on the top chair in Karnataka. </p><p>He is one night away from the dream. </p><p>Shivakumar, who grew up in Kanakapura and Bengaluru's Rajajinagar and entered politics in the 1980s as a student leader, is set to become Karnataka's 25th chief minister and India's richest to hold the post with declared assets worth Rs 1,413 crore. </p><p>The 64-year-old rose through the ranks within the Congress and was deeply influenced by former chief minister S M Krishna.</p><p>Not only did he pick political ideologies and politics from the late leader, who is credited for bringing the IT industry to Bengaluru, but Shivakuamr has also reportedly been intrigued by Krishna's interest in fashion, which has rubbed onto the latest CM-designate. He is also known to be one of the most fashion-conscious politicians in the country. </p><p>Unlike most politicians, who portray themselves as one of people's own, 'DKS', as he is fondly called, has not shied away from boasting luxury international fashion brands, wearing Gucci scarves, Louis Vuitton stoles, Ferragamo accessories, Cartier watches and designer sunglasses, creating his own, unique identity. </p><p>When criticised for flaunting wealth, he famously responded by saying: “Do I not have the right to wear a watch of my choice?" </p>.D K Shivakumar: The Kanakapura rebel who loved silk shirts .<p>Even as the eight-time MLA is known for a luxurious lifestyle, Shivakumar is known to be deeply spiritual and religious. He is associated politically and personally with several temples and seers across the state and the country. </p><p>None, however, is considered more important than the Kabbalamma Temple located in Kabbalu near Kanakapura. It became a major symbol when he visited it immediately from Tihar Jail. The visit was widely seen as both a thanksgiving prayer and a symbolic political restart.<br><br>Supporters of DKS also thronged the temple during recent rounds of speculation over Karnataka's leadership. </p><p>Another temple that holds immense importance is the historic Sri Kadasiddeshwara Mutt, or famously known as Ajjayya Mutt at Nonavinakere in Tumakuru. </p><p>The temple hold major political importance as it influences several communities in central Karnataka. His visit to the temple came when religious outreach and community engagement were becoming increasingly visible aspects of Karnataka's political landscape. </p><p>Outside the state, Shivakumar's visit to the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati has drawn attention in the past. The temple is often associated with powerful Tantric traditions and spiritual rituals.</p><p>Reports over the years have suggested that Shivakumar visited Kamakhya following the advice of astrologers and spiritual guides. </p><p>Recently, Shivakumar's astrologer, Rajguru Dwarakanath Guruji, issued a public statement that the charismatic leader will serve more than a single term as the chief minister of Karnataka. </p><p>The to-be CM is associated with the astrologer for several decades, and the Dwarkanath is said to have been consulted on key political developments, election-related decisions, and leadership matters concerning the senior Congress leader. It is reportedly this reason why the oath-taking time is scheduled specifically at 4.05 pm on Wednesday. </p><p>According to sources, several seers and spiritual leaders, including Sri Sri Ravi Shankar have been invited for the event tomorrow. </p><p>As many as 23 religious personalities from every faith have been invited for the ceremony. </p><p>Known as the crisis-man of the Congress, Shivakumar is on the eve of forming his own government after having saved numerous Congress governments in major states through the years. Chief ministers of Congress-ruled states are also expected to be in attendance at the Lok Bhavan along with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and senior MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. </p><p>As Karnataka looks ahead at a new chapter with Shivakumar at the helm, a journey that began in Kanakapura and Rajajinagar, lived through the RSS, student politics Congress, and even the Tihar Jail, is set to scale new highs on June 3. </p>