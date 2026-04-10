<p>Mysuru: Reflecting on his political journey, Union Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, on Friday, said that his elevation as chief minister on two occasions was purely due to ‘divine grace’, despite his party never having a full majority in the Karnataka State Assembly.</p><p>“If the grace of God continues, I will become the chief minister again in the future," he said.</p>.SIR in Karnataka: 'Your work can shape political direction for 50 years': Task cut out for BJP cadres for next 100 days.<p>Speaking to reporters in Mysuru city, Kumaraswamy remarked that becoming chief minister is not something within an individual's control, but is dictated by destiny and the will of God.</p><p>"When I became the chief minister in the past, no astrologer had predicted it,” he added.</p>