Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Became CM twice by God's grace, will serve again if destined: Kumaraswamy

'If the grace of God continues, I will become the Chief Minister again in the future,' he said.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 14:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 April 2026, 14:40 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsH D Kumaraswamy

Follow us on :

Follow Us