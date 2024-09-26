Behind bamboo baskets, a wavering craft 

Having learnt the art from her family of bamboo artisans in Byahatti near Hubballi, Savitri married into a family that practised the same profession. She proudly says that bamboo hampers made by her are used by a private television channel to give gifts to guests on a reality show. However, at the same time, she expresses her dismay that bamboo baskets, fans and other decorative items require hard work but fetch little money or recognition.