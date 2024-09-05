Behind the grand displays

Covering a distance of around 2,000 km, idol makers from West Bengal reach Hubballi three months before the grand community festival begins. Even fine clay makes its way from the banks of a distributary of the River Ganga to Hubballi in preparation.

When the commercial hub of North Karnataka hosts community Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations — which have a history of over a century here — gigantic Ganapati idols made with the special craftsmanship of these Bengali artisans draw people from across the region.