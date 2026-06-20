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Homeindiakarnataka

Belagavi: Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh orders probe into delay in pro-Kannada resolution

The directive was issued based on a memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister’s Office by District Kannada Organisations Action Committee president Ashok Chandargi.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 02:48 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 02:48 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKannada

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