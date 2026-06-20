Belagavi: Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh orders probe into delay in pro-Kannada resolution

<p>Belagavi: The issue surrounding the proposed resolution stating ‘Belagavi is an integral part of Karnataka’ has now reached the state government level. Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh has directed the deputy commissioner to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the allegations raised by pro-Kannada organisations and the actions taken by the Belagavi City Corporation, and submit a report.</p>.<p>The directive was issued based on a memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister’s Office by District Kannada Organisations Action Committee president Ashok Chandargi.</p>.<p>“They are giving the excuse that the Mayor is not available to move the resolution. An anti-Kannada stance is being followed in the municipal corporation,” the pro-Kannada groups alleged and wrote to the government.</p>.<p>Taking the complaint seriously, Shalini Rajneesh has sought a detailed report and also instructed that the action taken be communicated to the complainants. She further directed that details must be mandatorily uploaded on the public grievance portal (IPGRS).</p>.<p>More than 25 Kannada organisations have been protesting for the past three months, demanding a one-line pro-Kannada resolution. However, they allege that the Belagavi City Corporation has been evading the issue and citing baseless procedural and legal obstacles.</p>.<p>Following the state government’s intervention, organisation leaders said the corporation will no longer be able to cite technical or legal hurdles as an excuse. “The ball is now in the state government’s court. We will see whether the corporation gives a routine reply or takes action against those responsible for the anti-language stance. There is now clearly a hanging sword over the civic body,” said leaders of the organisations.</p>.<p><strong>Do not permit MES rally: Pro-Kannada groups</strong></p>.<p>Several pro-Kannada organisations have urged the city police commissioner not to grant permission for a procession planned by the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) on June 22, alleging that it is intended to provoke Marathi-speaking people against the Karnataka government.</p>.<p>In the memorandum submitted to the police commissioner, the organisations alleged that despite Karnataka providing better facilities and support to linguistic minorities in border areas compared to Maharashtra, the MES has been continuously engaged in provoking ordinary Marathi-speaking people against Karnataka.</p>.<p>Leaders Gadinaadu Kannadigara Sene president Balarama Masenatti, Kittur Karnataka Sene president Mahadev Talawar, Yuva Sene president Mahesh Sigihalli, KRV (Shivaramagowda faction) district president Wajid Hirekodi, KRV Yuva Sene district president Balappa Gudagenatti, Karunadu Rakshana Vedike president Mallappa Gudagenatti and others were present.</p>