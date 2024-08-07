Belagavi factory fire: Remains of employee handed over in a plastic bag

Belagavi: A fire accident occurred at Sneham Taping Solutions at Navage village in Belagavi taluk which led to one of the employees being charred to death and three others suffering burn injuries.

The skeletal remains of the employee were handed over in a plastic bag to his relatives in the presence of heath department and police officials. The fire started during the second shift.

Among the 150 workers on duty, 146 managed to escape by jumping from the windows. Yallappa Sannagouda Gundyagol (21) who had been working in the lift got stuck there.