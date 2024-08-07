Belagavi factory fire: Remains of employee handed over in a plastic bag

Belagavi: A fire accident occurred at Sneham Taping Solutions at Navage village in Belagavi taluk which led to one of the employees being charred to death and three others suffering burn injuries.
The skeletal remains of the employee were handed over in a plastic bag to his relatives in the presence of heath department and police officials. The fire started during the second shift.
Among the 150 workers on duty, 146 managed to escape by jumping from the windows. Yallappa Sannagouda Gundyagol (21) who had been working in the lift got stuck there.
After the lift was cut open on Wednesday, his charred skeletal remains were found on the floor. Forensic Science Laboratory team retrieved the skeletal remains from the lift floor and after collecting some as samples for DNA tests and handed them to the family members in plastic bag.
Yallappa Gundyagol who collected his nephew's remains broke down while carrying them in a plastic bag. None of the officials thought to ensure that the remains should have been carried in an ambulance parked at the premises.
Yallappa Gundyagol informed that his nephew had joined for work in the factory three months ago. He had a salary of Rs 12,000, but lost his life.
Family members and relatives were concerned about his safety as Yallappa was not among the employees who escaped. When they were informed of his death, they were inconsolable and demanded that the remains be handed over to them for last rites.
Published 07 August 2024, 15:25 IST