Belagavi financial fraud case | CID investigates with Maha police assistance

<p>Belagavi: CID Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Bhimashankar Guled said that a large number of investors in Shivam Associates are from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>, and therefore, the CID is conducting the investigation into the fraud case involving owner Shivanand Neelannavar with the cooperation of Maharashtra Police.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/belagavi">here </a>on Sunday, he said, they have so far verified the records of 20,000 depositors. Out of these, 10,000 are from Maharashtra.</p>.<p>He explained that Neelannavar continued to collect money from new customers and used those funds to pay interest to existing investors. “When the situation arose where the promised interest payments exceeded the money being collected, he stopped making payments altogether,” he said.</p>.Ponzi scam suspected: Firm offering huge returns raided in Belagavi .<p>According to the CID, the company collected around Rs 2,400 crore from the public. While some money was returned to investors, about Rs 540 crore was invested in the stock market, of which approximately Rs 170 crore was lost.</p>.<p>Guled further stated that Neelannavar had another business partner. “We have launched a search to trace the absconding partner,” he said.</p>.<p>The investigation also found that Neelannavar allegedly used Rs 55 crore of investors’ money for personal purposes. Authorities have seized five luxury cars belonging to him. Investigators have also identified 11 more luxury vehicles purchased by him and registered in different states. Information has been sought from authorities in those states, and the vehicles will be seized soon.</p>.<p>He added that some investors had received about Rs 400 crore in excess returns. “We will recover that money and redistribute it among the remaining investors,” he said.</p>.<p>Video statement</p>.<p>Adityaraj Capital Chairman Balaraj Mane, in a video statement, claimed that his financial firm was started legally and has maintained clear records, with TDS deducted every year.</p>.Karnataka: Belagavi ponzi scam probe to be handed to CID.<p>“Our financial institution was started legally. Our records are 100% clear. TDS has been deducted every year. No investor has suffered even a single rupee in loss so far. Dividends have been paid regularly. Now we are facing difficult circumstances. I will definitely win in court,” he stated in a video.</p>.<p>“I have conducted business lawfully with everyone. All the necessary records required for court orders are available to us. Investors should not pay attention to rumours. We will continue the business. No one should make hasty decisions. I will fight for you in this challenging situation,” he added.</p>.<p>The video was recorded in a car in Hindi, but the exact location is unknown. A lookout notice has already been issued against him. </p>