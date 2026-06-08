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Homeindiakarnataka

Belagavi financial fraud case | CID investigates with Maha police assistance

According to the CID, the company collected around Rs 2,400 crore from the public.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 19:07 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 19:07 IST
India NewsMaharashtraBelagaviCID

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