Belagavi | Govt opinion on pro-Karnataka resolution soon: Minister Satish Jarkiholi

<p>Belagavi: Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Tuesday said the Urban Development Department would soon convey its opinion to the Belagavi City Corporation (BCC) on the proposal to adopt a pro-Karnataka resolution in the civic body’s council meeting. </p><p>He said the government’s response was being awaited and that the stand of the BCC council on the demand raised by Kannada organisations would become clear thereafter.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters here, Jarkiholi said Kannada organisations have been demanding that the Belagavi City Corporation (BCC) pass a resolution reaffirming that Belagavi is an inseparable part of Karnataka. </p><p>He said the civic body had sought the state government’s opinion on the proposal in view of the pending Karnataka-Maharashtra boundary dispute case before the Supreme Court. </p><p>The government is expected to communicate its stand within a week, following which the BCC council will decide its course of action, he said.</p>.<p>Expressing dissatisfaction with the functioning of the BJP-led civic body, Jarkiholi alleged that the corporation was not holding meetings to address pressing civic issues such as drinking water supply, garbage management and other public concerns.</p>.<p>“The corporation has failed to convene meetings to discuss key civic problems. Even the commissioner is not being allowed to express his views freely during meetings,” he alleged.</p>.<p>Responding to a query on alleged cross-voting in the recently concluded Legislative Council elections and social media posts by AICC Secretary Dr Anjali Nimbalkar claiming that BJP Khanapur MLA Vithal Halagekar had voted for the Congress candidate, Jarkiholi said it was impossible to verify such claims as the election was conducted through secret ballot.</p>.<p>“It is a secret vote. Therefore, nobody can say with certainty who voted for whom,” he said.</p>.<p>On the proposed monsoon session of the state legislature at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, the minister said no decision had been taken yet.</p>.<p>“The Cabinet will have to take a final call on holding the monsoon session in Belagavi,” he added.</p>