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Homeindiakarnataka

Belagavi | Govt opinion on pro-Karnataka resolution soon: Minister Satish Jarkiholi

He said the government’s response was being awaited and that the stand of the BCC council on the demand raised by Kannada organisations would become clear thereafter.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 18:20 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 18:20 IST
Karnataka NewsBelagavisatish jarkiholi

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