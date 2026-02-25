<p>Belagavi: Former chief minister and Belagavi MP Jagadish Shettar on Tuesday confirmed that IndiGo would operate flights between Belagavi and Navi Mumbai starting March 29.</p>.<p>In a statement released to the press, Shettar said that he had met Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, and impressed on him the need to operate flights between Belagavi and other cities across the country such as Mumbai, Chennai, Surat, Pune, etc. Shettar said that he had urged Naidu to, in turn, direct airlines to operate flights from Belagavi to other cities.</p>.Karnataka: Sangolli Rayanna statue desecrated on outskirts of Belagavi.<p>The demand for reconnecting the border town with Mumbai by air has been growing louder ever since Star Air terminated services of the flights it was operating between the two cities. Starting March 29, a daily flight departing Mumbai at 10.20am and landing in Belagavi at 11.35, and another leaving Belagavi at 5.35pm and landing in Navi Mumbai at 6.45pm will be operated.</p>