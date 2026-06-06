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Homeindiakarnataka

Belagavi | Ponzi scam case to be handed over to CID

Police are now seizing laptops, desktops, tablets, and mobile phones to recover digital evidence. Further investigation is on.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 18:37 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 18:37 IST
KarnatakaBelagaviCIDPonzi scam

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