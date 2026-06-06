Belagavi | Ponzi scam case to be handed over to CID

<p>Belagavi: The City Police will hand over the investigation into the alleged ponzi scheme involving Adityaraj Capital Private Limited, located in Bhagya Nagar, to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), as the scale of the fraud is estimated to exceed Rs 50 crore.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Lookout circular</p>.<p>A lookout circular has been issued against the company’s CEO, Balaraj Mane, to prevent him from leaving the country.</p>.<p>The case was initially registered by the assistant registrar of Co-operative Societies at Tilakwadi Police Station under provisions of the Karnataka Protection of Interests of Depositors (KPID) Act and the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes (BUDS) Act.</p>.<p>Authorities have alleged that Adityaraj Capital cheated 6,561 investors, collecting deposits worth over Rs 211 crore between January 1, 2018 and June 5, 2026.</p>.Belagavi Ponzi scam: Probe widens as officials trace investor funds.Ponzi scam suspected: Firm offering huge returns raided in Belagavi .Bengaluru cops crack investment scam; 8 held; assets worth Rs 6 crore seized .<p>An inquiry conducted by assistant commissioner of Belagavi Sub-Division Shravan Nayak, along with officials from the Co-operative Department, confirmed violations under the KPID and BUDS Acts. The team inspected the company’s operations for two days.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan said the company allegedly offered investors a ‘leverage funding’ scheme promising 5% capital return and 5% monthly interest for 20 months. However, the firm was neither registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) nor listed as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), and was found to be in violation of RBI and SEBI guidelines.</p>.<p>He added that records showed more than 6,561 investments had been made. A detailed inquiry report has been submitted to the Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue Department, who will appoint a competent authority and nodal officer for further action. Documents, including promissory notes and cheques issued to investors, have been cited as key evidence of violations under the KPID Act, he added.</p>.<p>Police Commissioner Bhushan Borase said the accused named in the case include CEO and Founder Balaraj Rohidas Mane, National Sales Head Sandeep Giridhar, Strategic Head Taniya Soni Arora, Zonal Vice-President Vishal Bhagat, COO Ansul Upul, and Principal Officer Amit Kourav, among others.</p>.<p>He said special team has been formed to trace Mane.</p>.<p>Borase added that several computers and digital devices at the company office were allegedly formatted. Police are now seizing laptops, desktops, tablets, and mobile phones to recover digital evidence. Further investigation is on.</p>