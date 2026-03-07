Belagavi's Kiran, Yadgir's Sandeep shine in UPSC exam results

<p>Bengaluru: Kiran Kamate from Hattarawat village in Chikkodi taluk in Belagavi district has bagged an All-India Ranking (AIR) of 53 in the Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) examination results, standing first in the state. </p>.<p>The results of the examinations were announced on Friday. </p>.<p>Rahul Patil from Kalkhamb village in Belagavi taluk has secured 224th rank.</p>.<p>Both appeared for the UPSC examinations for the sixth time and secured impressive ranks.</p>.<p>Incidentally, both Kiran and Rahul studied engineering prior to diverting their energies towards chasing a career in the civil services. </p>.<p>Sandeep Badada, the son of a Yadgir-based grocer, who has bagged an AIR of 82, has stood second.</p>.KCET results declared, Bengaluru's Bhavesh Jayanthi secures Rank 1.<p>In his sixth attempt at cracking the UPSC examinations, Sandeep Badada realised his dream, in the pursuit of which he abandoned a career in the IT sector. </p>.<p>He is one of the four individuals from Yadgir to have successfully cracked the UPSC examinations this year.</p>.<p>Nivedita C Bavimani from Yadgir town has secured an AIR of 469, while Basavaraj Javali from Shahapur slotted in at 664.</p>.<p>Chandrashekar from Vanadurga, too, has been successful in cracking the examination. </p>.<p>Meanwhile, Krupa Jain of Hubballi, appearing for the UPSC examinations for the fifth time, secured an AIR of 190.</p>.<p>Krupa, who studied computer science engineering at a Bengaluru college, is currently undergoing training for IFS in Dehradun. </p>.<p>Four achievers from the district proved that Kolar's reputation as a breeding ground for UPSC rankholders was well-founded.</p>.<p>A Madhu, a resident of Eerasagara village in Kolar, had secured an AIR of 544 in his previous attempt last year.</p>.<p>Unsatisfied with the result, he took another crack at the exam and bagged a rank of 436 this time around.</p>.<p>Varun Gowda P from Tyavanahalli secured a rank of 462 in what was his third attempt at the UPSC examinations.</p>.<p>M S Ullas, who secured an AIR of 556, and Sagar A, who slotted in at 641st rank, rounded off the list of UPSC rank holders <br />from Kolar. </p>