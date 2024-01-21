Belagavi scholar suggested auspicious time for consecration

Belagavi: It is a matter of pride for this north Karnataka city that it is a scholar from the city who suggested the auspicious period between 12.20 pm and 1 pm on January 22, for the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
Ram Janmabhoomi Theerth Kshetra Trust treasurer Swami Govindgiri Maharaj, on April 13 last, contacted N R Vijayendra Sharma Nagarahalli, kulapati of Vidya Vihar Vidyalaya, and asked him to give an auspicious time for the consecration.
Sharma had suggested January 18, 22 and 25, and said January 22 was the best.
Pandits from other parts of the country too had given auspicious times. Many of them had suggested January 22.
Sharma told DH that Lord Ram was born in the Suryavansh and the chosen auspicious time is when the sunshine is at its peak. Vijayeendra Sharma had also given the auspicious time for the foundation stone laying of the Ram temple, held on August 5, 2020.