Home

Belagavi session likely from Dec 4

Last Updated 03 November 2023, 08:55 IST

Hubballi, dhns: Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader on Friday stated that the winter session of the State Legislature to be held at Suvarna Vidhan Soudha in Belagavi is likely to be held from December 4.

"It may begin on December 4, and official announcement will come soon. This session may be held for 12 days, and it will focus on the issues of North Karnataka region and aspirations of the people of this region," he said.

Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti had recent opined that Belagavi session should be held for 15 days, while the problems of North Karnataka region should be discussed there prominently. He had also stated that the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha built at a cost of more than Rs 400 crore should not become a 'bhoot bungla' by not utilising it fully.

(Published 03 November 2023, 08:55 IST)
