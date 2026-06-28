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Homeindiakarnataka

Belagavi: Teens addicted to substances often drawn into peddling

Narcotic substances like heroin and marijuana are being sold in large quantities across the city and other parts of the district, posing a threat to the future of the youth.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 19:23 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 19:23 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDrugs

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