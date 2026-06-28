Belagavi: Teens addicted to substances often drawn into peddling

<p>Belagavi: The City Police and the District Police organised rallies involving students to mark International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, to raise awareness of the consequences of drug abuse. However, teenage students are among those arrested over accusations of both consuming and peddling drugs. </p>.<p>Narcotic substances like heroin and marijuana are being sold in large quantities across the city and other parts of the district, posing a threat to the future of the youth.</p>.<p><strong>Transit route</strong></p>.<p>The Belagavi district, due to being strategically located at the intersection of three states and sharing its borders with Maharashtra and Goa, was being used as a transit route for drug smuggling. In the past, many of the peddlers arrested were carrying the contraband drugs from northern states like Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Punjab towards Goa and other states in the south.</p>.<p>In recent years, teenagers addicted to narcotic substances are also involved in drug peddling. The police earlier had been booking cases against those selling drugs; however, they have now begun to book drugs consumers also, as a measure to contain the narco-menace.</p>.<p>Sources informed that in recent days, the accused who are being arrested for peddling artificially made drugs like heroin do not know the identity or addresses of their suppliers in Mumbai. They say they just know nicknames, sources added.</p>.<p>A few years ago, confiscating drugs in large quantities, while being transported to various destinations, had become a deterrent against drug abuse. However, the situation has changed now. Sources say that teens are getting involved in selling drugs in recent years, and this has made it difficult to nab peddlers.</p>.<p><strong>Changed approach</strong></p>.<p>A senior police official acknowledged that arrests of peddlers with large quantities of narcotic substances in the past had led to the quantum of drugs making it to the city coming down. However, in recent years, it appears that the peddlers have changed their modus operandi and only small quantities of drugs were being seized. Measures like seizure in big quantity and nabbing of big peddlers were needed.</p>.<p>Superintendent of Police K Ramarajan said, "Drugs do not just destroy an individual's health bur they ruin the well-being of families and society. Younger generation must stay away from such habits and walk in the mainstream of society. If any illegal sale or transportation of drugs is noticed anywhere in the district, the public should immediately inform the nearest police station. Details of the informants will be kept strictly confidential.</p>.<p>Police Commissioner Bhushan Borase said, City Police have been booking cases against both drug sellers and users to contain the menace of drugs. "We have also brought narcotics-trained canines to sniff drugs at public places while being carried by the peddlers. People should also refrain from drug abuse and inform the police if they come across those selling or using them."</p>