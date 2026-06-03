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Homeindiakarnataka

Belagavi: Woman duped of Rs 3.38 lakh in matrimonial meet

The accused gained the woman's trust over several weeks, claiming that his family had approved of their proposed marriage. The two remained in contact between March and May.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 02:24 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 02:24 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaBelagavi

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