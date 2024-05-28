Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka town tense as mob ransacks houses in Bellur; Hindu outfits call for Bandh

Demanding action against the assailants, several families staged a demonstration at the Bellur police station on Monday night.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 May 2024, 06:09 IST
Last Updated : 28 May 2024, 06:09 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Mandya (Karnataka): Tension gripped Bellur town after a mob attacked a youth and ransacked a few houses over alleged business rivalry, police said on Tuesday.

Demanding action against the assailants, several families staged a demonstration at the Bellur police station on Monday night.

According to police, a large group of people attacked Abhilash (29) and injured him badly.

The injured youth has been admitted to a hospital where his condition is said to be critical.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 May 2024, 06:09 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT