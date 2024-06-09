Beltangady court orders Punjalkatte police to file polygamy case against complainant's wife

Mangaluru: Additional Civil Judge (ACJ) and First-Class Judicial Magistrate (FCJM) directed Punjalkatte police to register a 'criminal case' against the complainant Uday Nayak's wife, Anita Nayak who had entered into a second marriage without the dissolution of the first marriage.
ACJ & FCJM Vijayendra T H admitting the private complaint filed by Uday, directed police to register a case under Sections 120B (punishment for people who commit criminal conspiracies) and 494 read with Section 34 (without dissolution of first marriage had contracted another marriage) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
When contacted, Uday told Deccan Herald that he was asked to move court after Punjalkatte refused to register an FIR against his wife Anita, her father Ramachandra Nayak, Anita's second husband Harikrishna Ganapath Rao Keelu, Ganapath Rao Keelu (father of Harikrishna) and Chandravati Keelu (Harikrishna's mother).
In his complaint filed before the court, Uday informed that his marriage with Anita took place at Kashekodi temple in Lakshmi Venkataramana temple in Bantwal in December 2018.
Uday had decided to end his marriage in 2020 after Anita allegedly filed false cases against him and his relatives in different police stations.
When Anita filed a private complaint in the Moodbidri court accusing Uday of domestic violence, he filed a case seeking divorce (208/2021) in the Mangaluru Family Court in 2021.
The court in its interim order directed Uday to pay a monthly maintenance of Rs 30,000 to Anita. Uday said that Anita had committed polygamy by entering into a marriage for second time with Harikrishna Keelu at Lodha Panacea, Dombivili, Mumbai.
Uday, in his complaint, said that based on the pictures of Anita's second wedding, which were uploaded on social media, he collected video footage of the ceremony, as well as other evidence including the name change application declaring Anita as Anita Harikrishna Keelu.
The court after scrutiny of documents observed that there was sufficient evidence that Anita had entered into a criminal conspiracy and intentionally entered into a second marriage.
Following the court's orders, the Punjalkatte police registered a case against her under Sections 494 and 120B of the IPC.
Published 09 June 2024, 04:57 IST