Beltangady court orders Punjalkatte police to file polygamy case against complainant's wife

Mangaluru: Additional Civil Judge (ACJ) and First-Class Judicial Magistrate (FCJM) directed Punjalkatte police to register a 'criminal case' against the complainant Uday Nayak's wife, Anita Nayak who had entered into a second marriage without the dissolution of the first marriage.

ACJ & FCJM Vijayendra T H admitting the private complaint filed by Uday, directed police to register a case under Sections 120B (punishment for people who commit criminal conspiracies) and 494 read with Section 34 (without dissolution of first marriage had contracted another marriage) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

When contacted, Uday told Deccan Herald that he was asked to move court after Punjalkatte refused to register an FIR against his wife Anita, her father Ramachandra Nayak, Anita's second husband Harikrishna Ganapath Rao Keelu, Ganapath Rao Keelu (father of Harikrishna) and Chandravati Keelu (Harikrishna's mother).

In his complaint filed before the court, Uday informed that his marriage with Anita took place at Kashekodi temple in Lakshmi Venkataramana temple in Bantwal in December 2018.