Beneficial provision must be invoked even if recipients have not asked for it: Karnataka High Court

Bengaluru: The Dharwad bench of the Karnataka High Court said that a beneficial provision incorporated in the statute has to be given effect to in favour of the beneficiaries, irrespective of the aspect whether the beneficiary has made an application in that regard or not.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice SG Pandit said this while dismissing the petition filed by the education department.

Two teachers, Umadevi Hundekar and Prabhavati Ronad were included in the transfer list of surplus teachers. Umadevi Hundekar who worked as ‘Worker Teacher’ at Girls Government Degree College at Bagalkot and at present serving as sewing teacher at Government High School at Boodihal is aged 55 years and Prabhavati Ronad a faculty member of VM Government High School, Teggi is 58 years old when the order was issued.