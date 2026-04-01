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Bengalurean heads the Congress war room in Kerala

A defining moment was when KPCC president D K Shivakumar inducted him in 2023 and most thought he wouldn’t last.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 22:50 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 22:50 IST
India NewsBengaluruCongressKeralaKarnataka

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