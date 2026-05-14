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Bengaluru: 26,000 medical stores in state to go on strike on May 20

"We have called for a statewide bandh and pharmacies will be shut for the entire day," Karnataka Chemists & Druggists Association general secretary told DH.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 20:56 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 20:56 IST
BengaluruIndiaKarnataka

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