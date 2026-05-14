Bengaluru: 26,000 medical stores in state to go on strike on May 20

<p>Bengaluru: At least 6,500 in Bengaluru and 26,000 pharmacies across the state will remain shut on May 20. They join a nationwide strike called to protest the sale of medicines on delivery apps. </p>.<p>The online sale was allowed by the central government during Covid period and despite multiple appeals to withdraw it, the government has failed to do so, they said.</p>.<p>The online apps offer discounts, coupons, 10-minute delivery options and other benefits which are not financially viable for many pharmacies. </p>.<p>Speaking to DH, Ambekallu Jeevan Kushalappa, general secretary, Karnataka Chemists & Druggists Association, said, “We have called for a statewide bandh and pharmacies will be shut for the entire day. We will keep the pharmacies that are attached to hospitals open to help the patients”. </p>.<p>The e-sale of drugs in India is regulated and restricted under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, which states the requirement of a physical and licensed premises for sales. </p>.<p>Raghu Srinivas, a pharmacist, who has lent his support to the strike, said, “During Covid, it was essential because the movement was restricted. So, online sales made sense, but now the government can withdraw the order. Because of these apps people refuse to visit medical shops even to buy non-emergency drugs.” </p>.<p>Many pharmacy owners opined that the first thing the advent of online apps did was to first shut down the local small grocery stores and now, they are eating into the businesses of medical stores.</p>.<p>“We (pharmacists) communicate with and understand the patients’ problems. We also give a discount within our bandwidth and sometimes home-deliver medicines as well. Despite enhancing our services, we are not able to keep up with our business,” said Janardhan S, another pharmacist in Jayanagar.</p>.<p>The pharmacists said that they have observed a sharp decline in the number of young customers visiting medical shops.</p>.<p>They all prefer ordering medicines online. “Senior citizen customers still visit us to buy their diabetes and hypertension medications and keep ordering from us. The younger customers prefer the 10-minute delivery,” said S Ramakanth, a pharmacist in Kathriguppe. </p>.<p>Hari Kumar, a customer at the pharmacy, said, “I ca’nt trust the online apps in terms of the quality of medicines. If I order one or two tablets, they add a delivery charge making it double the cost of the actual product. This is why I would rather visit the store”. </p>