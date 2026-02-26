Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Bengaluru: 7-year-old's organ donation saves four lives, brings new lease of life

The young donor passed away due to a catastrophic brain injury from a road accident.
Last Updated : 26 February 2026, 16:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 February 2026, 16:07 IST
Karnataka NewsBengaluru newsMahadevapuraorgan donation

Follow us on :

Follow Us