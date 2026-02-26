Bengaluru: 7-year-old's organ donation saves four lives, brings new lease of life

<p>Bengaluru: A seven-year-old child was brought to Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS Hospitals), Mahadevapura, in critical condition, following a tragic road traﬃc accident.</p><p>For seven days, a multidisciplinary team led by Dr. Gurudutt A V, Head of Paediatric Services & Paediatric Intensivist – PICU and Paediatric Emergency, and Dr. Raghuram Gopalakrishnan, Director & Senior Consultant, Head of Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery, continued intensive neuroprotection measures and advanced life support treatments.</p><p>However, due to a catastrophic brain injury, the child did not show any improvement despite their best eﬀorts. On February 24, in accordance with the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO) guidelines, the clinical team conﬁrmed brain death.</p><p>Dr. Gurudutt A V said that “in this time of profound grief during their darkest moment," the parents volunteered to donate organs to give a second chance of life for multiple recipients. After obtaining due consent from parents, Government of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-records-highest-ever-organ-donations-in-2025-ranks-third-nationally-3850006">Karnataka </a>through SOTTO coordinated and retrieved two corneas, two kidneys, one liver, and four heart valves. Through this profound act of generosity four lives were transformed. </p>.10-month-old becomes Kerala’s youngest organ donor; leaders praise parents’ ‘extraordinary’ act.<p>"India’s current donation rate stands at a mere 0.8 per million population. Compared that to international benchmarks like Spain (48 per million) or the US (35 per million), we have a lot of potential to ramp up organ donation rates in India. While 2,50,000 people die annually from organ-related diseases, and 1,50,000 cases of brain death occur, sadly only 1,200 successful deceased organ retrievals were done in 2025 in our country", said Dr. Narayana Swamy Moola, Director of Intensive Care at KIMS Hospitals, Mahadevapura.</p><p>“Paediatric donations account for only 6 per cent of the total organ retrievals. This hurdle is likely due to high emotional bonding when it comes to child death. We need to bridge the gap by treating parents with empathy, repeated counselling by the treating team and increasing the awareness regarding transparent, government-led organ donation drives," mentioned Dr. Gurudutt.</p>