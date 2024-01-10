Suchana Seth's son smothered to death with pillow, killed 36 hours ago, doctors say after post-mortem

A team of doctors, who conducted the post-mortem on the four-year-old boy, who was reportedly killed by his mother in Goa, stated that the child might have been smothered to death using a pillow.

The doctors further said that after the child's death, blood might have flown out of the nose and mouth. There was no sign of injury on any part of the body.

Speaking to media persons on the premises of the taluk's general hospital in Hiriyur town on Tuesday night, Dr Kumar Naik said, the boy might have been killed 36 hours ago, and that the victim's face and chest parts were swollen.