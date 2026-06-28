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Homeindiakarnataka

Bengaluru court summons Priyank, Nalapad over remarks on RSS

The private complaint was filed by Tejas A, an RSS member and resident of Bengaluru, in November 2025.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 01:55 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 01:55 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsRSSPriyank Kharge

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