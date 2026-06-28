Bengaluru court summons Priyank, Nalapad over remarks on RSS

<p>Bengaluru: A special court in Bengaluru has issued summons to Home Minister Priyank Kharge and state youth Congress leader Mohammed Haris Nalapad in a private complaint alleging that the Congress leaders made “defamatory” remarks against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). </p>.<p>An Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court directed Kharge and Nalapad to appear before it on July 21. </p>.<p>The private complaint was filed by Tejas A, an RSS member and resident of Bengaluru, in November 2025.</p>.<p>The complaint also named former minister Dinesh Gundu Rao. However, the court dropped allegations against Rao. </p>.<p>“Cognizance is taken of the offence under Sec. 356 of BNS (Criminal defamation), 2023 against the accused Nos. 1 and 3 (Kharge and Nalapad). The proceedings against accused No.2 (Dinesh Gundu Rao) are dropped. Office is directed to register this case as C.C (Criminal Case) and issue summons to the Accused Nos. 1 and 3 returnable by 21/07/2026,” the court said. </p>.<p>The complaint was filed close on the heels of the government’s circular directing private organisations to seek permission prior to holding events at government premises like schools and parks. The circular was allegedly aimed at curbing RSS activities. </p>.<p>During the issuance of this circular, Kharge had written a letter to the then chief minister Siddaramaiah in October 2025, requesting a ban on RSS activities on government premises, including schools and grounds.</p>.<p><strong>Derogatory posts </strong></p>.<p>The complaint said Priyank subsequently posted on social media allegedly derogatory remarks against the RSS. Nalapad too had posted certain “derogatory” comments against the RSS on social media. </p>