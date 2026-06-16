Bengaluru: Farmers protest paid parking at KR Market; GBA promises relief

<p>Bengaluru: Farmers staged a protest at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/gba-chief-inspects-kr-market-orders-fire-audit-4033433">KR Market</a> on Tuesday against the pay-and-park system introduced by the Bengaluru Central City Corporation, demanding that paid parking be dropped at the city's largest wholesale market.</p>.<p>The protest was led by Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene.</p>.<p>Farmers also met senior officials of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and the corporations with the same demand related to parking.</p>.Bidadi farmers booked over township protest; Priyank Kharge hints at dropping case.<p>GBA Chief Commissioner M <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-maheshwar-rao">Maheshwar Rao </a>said measures would be taken to ensure free parking for farmers.</p>.<p>Corporation commissioner G Jagadeesha met the farmers, gave an assurance, and requested them to withdraw the protest.</p>