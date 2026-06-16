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Bengaluru: Farmers protest paid parking at KR Market; GBA promises relief

Corporation commissioner G Jagadeesha met the farmers, gave an assurance, and requested them to withdraw the protest.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 19:42 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 19:42 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakafarmersGBA

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