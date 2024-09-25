Bengaluru fridge murder: Prime suspect found dead in Odisha village

An officer from the Dhusuri police station Odisha confirmed to DH that they found Roy’s body hanging from a tree near a graveyard in Bhuinpur village in Bhadrak district in the morning.

“As per the initial information, we have learnt that Roy was in the village at around 4 am with his laptop bag. We believe he must’ve hung himself sometime later,” the officer said.

A top police source in Bengaluru told DH they received the confirmation from the Bhadrak SP and were on their way there. “Our team has left and is likely to reach in the morning. Further details will be known then,” the senior officer added.

Four teams of investigators from Bengaluru were already in the district tracking the suspected killer.

Mahalakshmi’s mutilated body was discovered by her mother and elder sister at her Vyalikaval home on September 21.