<p>Bengaluru: Police in southwestern Bengaluru have launched an investigation after unidentified men allegedly abducted a man and assaulted him in what they described as a case of mistaken identity. </p>.<p>The incident occurred on March 24 near Nagarahole Circle in Byadarahalli and came to light on Saturday after a video went viral on social media, invoking public outcry. According to police, armed suspects arrived on an auto-rickshaw looking for a man named Nataraj alias Nata. They mistook Sharath Krishne Gowda, who was drinking tea with his friends, for Nata. </p>.<p>One of the suspects asked him if he was Nata. Despite Gowda’s refusal, the men claimed he was Nata, assaulted him, forced him into their auto and drove off. </p>.<p>After going some distance, the gang allegedly used Gowda’s phone, called his sister and abused her. But they realised they had picked up the wrong man after checking Gowda’s phone. Realising the mistaken identity, they released him midway and threatened him against approaching the police. However, a traumatised Gowda reached the Byadarahalli police station and lodged an FIR. An investigation is underway to trace the suspects. </p>