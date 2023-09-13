Bengaluru police book Sudhir Chaudhary, Aaj Tak for 'fake news'

The complainant is Shivakumar S, Assistant Administrative Officer at the Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation (KMDC), a state government agency under the Minority Welfare Department.

According to the complaint, Chaudhary "falsely claimed" during his prime-time show Black and White on Aaj Tak that Karnataka provides a financial subsidy only to Muslims, Christians and other religious minorities, leaving Hindus out. Chaudhary called the scheme "minority appeasement". The show was aired on September 11. Chaudhary is consulting editor at Aaj Tak.

Shivakumar stated that the KMDC provides a 50 per cent subsidy of up to Rs 3 lakh to poor members of religious minorities for buying autos, cabs and goods taxis provided they fulfill the eligibility criteria of annual family income, age, domicile, etc.

A similar scheme is run for poor Hindus by the Dr BR Ambedkar Development Corporation, which functions under Karnataka's Backward Classes Welfare Department, Shivakumar stated. "It's a lie to say that such a scheme is only for religious minorities," he added.