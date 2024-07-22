Bengaluru Police file FIR against Enforcement Directorate officials investigating Valmiki Corporation scam

Kallesh claimed that he was asked 17 questions and he answered all of them, while he told the ED officer that he needed files and his subordinate officials to answer three of the questions.

“Kannan told me to return on July 18 at 2 pm when he will get the files and other officials,” Kallesh alleged.

Kallesh then signed his statement and when he asked for a copy, he was allegedly refused one.

The questioning resumes: this time orally. According to Kallesh, the ED officer told him that it was wrong to deposit the money in the corporation at the Union Bank of India’s (UBI) MG Road branch via the treasury. “I told them that I had billed it as per the government order and deposited the sum on March 25, 2024,” Kallesh claimed in his complaint. “However, the money was illegally being transferred from the account from March 5 and hence I was not in the wrong. Despite telling them this, they threatened me with arrest and that I would not get bail for at least two years.”

Kallesh further claimed that Kannan told him the ED would help, but he had to accept that he deposited the money based on directions from “Nagendra, the government’s highest authority and the Finance Department”.